Economic Stimulus Bill Fails Key Procedural Vote in US Senate

The massive trillion-dollar economic stimulus package is designed to help businesses and citizens in the United States to withstand shocks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of infections continues to soar in the country.

The US economic stimulus bill has not been moved forward by the Senate, having failed to get enough support in a procedural vote, which means that the negotiations are to be continued.

The action on the package was blocked by the Democrats, falling short of getting the required 60 votes.

Democrats said the bill lacked provisions for health care and unemployment aid to citizens, with Chuck Schumer being the main opponent of the package.

Following the vote results, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the Democrats who opposed the bill, saying that the delay would only hurt the US financial markets.

The stimulus package envisages providing up to $500 billion in loans and investments to average citizens, businesses, states, and the municipal authorities to help them get through the virus crisis.

In particular, it includes financial aid to small businesses and industries affected by the virus outbreak, including airlines that suffered major losses after the US suspended travel to and from the country over fears of importing more coronavirus cases.

President Donald Trump had expressed hopes at a White House briefing on Sunday that Congress would pass the bill.

So far, the new coronavirus has afflicted more than 33,200 people in the US and killed at least 415, placing the country in the top three in terms of the global COVID-19 toll, surpassed only by China and Italy.