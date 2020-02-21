US Stocks Fall Nearly 250 Points as Coronavirus Fears Continue

US stocks suffered on Friday as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread. The price falls followed a day of stunning gains as Chinese banks cut interest rates in a bid to stave off continuing economic distress.

As the closing bell rang in New York on Friday, US stocks recorded a 1% net loss for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 227.57 points to 28992.41, while the S&P 500 fell by 35.48 points to 3337.75 and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 174.38 points to 9576.59. However, all three indices remain near their historic highs.

More than 75,000 people have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan in December, and more than 2,200 have died; roughly 11,000 people have recovered from the sickness and been discharged from medical centers. Despite heavy travel restriction to and from China intended to limit spread of the disease, new cases were reported in several countries and countries like South Korea saw their first deaths from the virus.

The fall comes in the wake of major gains in financial stocks on Thursday as the Bank of China slashed interest rates in an attempt to prop up flagging banks. However, economic experts noted that economic prospects were slim even before the breakout last month.

“Even if the outbreak recedes, global growth is still set to fall to zero in the first quarter, before bouncing back over the remainder of the year,” Peter Berezin, chief global strategist at BCA Research, told CNBC. “Thus, a near-term hit to corporate earnings now looks unavoidable.”