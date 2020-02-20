Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises to 2,144

As of 20 February, 115 new deaths and 411 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the province, where the new virus originated last December.

The death toll from novel coronavirus in China's Hubei province has risen to 2,144, the regional health committee said on Thursday. A total of 62,422 have been infected and 11,788 patients have recovered, it added.

There were 115 new deaths in the province, of which 99 were registered in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

"As of 24:00 on 20 February 2020, Hubei Province reported a total of 62,422 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, including 45,346 cases in Wuhan. A total of 11,788 patients were discharged from hospitals. 63,126 people are still under medical observation", the statement said.

Earlier, the Chinese health authorities reported a total of 2,118 fatalities in mainland China, with more than 74,500 people infected with the virus.

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, and since then it has been registered in more than 25 countries around the globe.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated COVID-19 as the official name of the new virus and declared a global health emergency over the outbreak.