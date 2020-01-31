The Return of the King: Jeff Bezos Tops World's Billionaires List After Amazon Sales Went up 21%

On Wednesday, the fortune of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk grew by $2.3 billion within an hour following an increase in the total market value of electric vehicle maker Tesla.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has once again topped the world's richest billionaire chart after his company Amazon issued its results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

According to the data, the e-commerce giant increased its sales by 21 percent for the year 2019 from $72.4 billion to $87.4 billion. Following the announcement, Amazon shares jumped by 12 percent, valuing Bezos at $129 billion.

In a statement, published in the release, Bezos paid particular attention to Amazon Prime subscriptions which rose faster last quarter than ever before as well as to Amazon Originals, which received a record 88 nominations and 26 wins at major awards shows.

Jeff Bezos is followed in second place by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, while LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault is third.