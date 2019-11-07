Register
16:35 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, laughs during a round table meeting with the media in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The founder of network gear and smart phone supplier Huawei Technologies said the tech giant would reject requests from the Chinese government to disclose confidential information about its customers.

    Huawei Can 'Survive Without the US', Not a Bargaining Chip in US-China Trade Talks - CEO and Founder

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The news comes after the US placed Huawei, ZTE and over 70 other Chinese telecom on an entities list in May, citing allegations that Huawei posed a 'national security threat' to US infrastructure and barring the Chinese multinationals from buying and selling to US firms.

    Huawei can lead without help from the United States and could produce its own products and technologies, company founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

    The tech giant would not be used as a "bargaining chip" in trade talks, Ren said, adding that the Chinese telecoms giant could "survive without the US" and would embrace globalisation instead.

    Ren Zhengfei added that he would welcome US firms to sells parts and components to Huawei, but that the company would survive if they chose not to.

    There were no difficulties under the Obama and Trump administrations, he said, adding that US president Donald Trump gave the Chinese firm the impetus to "survive by ourselves and work harder".

    When asked if Huawei's success threatened the US, Mr Ren Zhengfei said that the US could not "feel threatened by our success" because Americans had a "strong capacity to innovate".

    Should the US develop its own 5G programme, it would have no problems in "catching up", he said.

    “I haven’t stopped loving America because America attacked me,” Ren said when asked about his feelings towards the US.

    When asked on his thoughts about the US entities list, Ren said: “We don’t expect the U.S. to remove Huawei from the entity list. They may as well keep us there forever because we’ll be fine without them.

    Rumours On Huawei Talks With US Telecoms

    The Huawei CEO also refuted rumours on Wednesday that his company was in direct talks with US officials to gain 5G licences with American firms, according to Reuters.

    He said as quoted by Reuters: “There are currently no U.S. companies talking to us directly, because middlemen who have come to talk do not necessarily represent the big U.S. companies, as this is a big and difficult introduction”

    “It is only when someone is willing to come and discuss this issue with us will we find an investment bank to help us find an intermediary to discuss the deal, contract and cooperation, but not yet,” he said.

    The statements come as the Chinese telecom has begun shifting its 5G networking products away from US technology, at roughly 5,000 base stations a month, according to Huawei executives.

    Mr Ren Zhengfei issued similar staements in October stating that his company would thrive in the long term, despite potentially losing access to Google Play services and being placed on the US entities list.

    Huawei Strikes Out On Its Own Despite US Trade War

    Despite the Trump Administration's efforts to block Huawei's global market share, sales for the Chinese firm spiked 24 percent from January to September 2019, whilst earning revenues at £67.1bn and a 26 percent jump in global smartphone shipments, or more than 185m units.

    5G networks have been rolled out at an faster pace and gained 60 commercial 5G contracts with global carriers, in addition to shippping 150,000 5G base stations worldwide, among others, the company said in an October report.

    The news comes as countries such as India, Germany, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic and France have agreed to continue working with Huawei on building their own national 5G networks, with New Delhi stating it has not yet decided whether it would ban Huawei from 5G tests, Huawei India CEO Jay Chen said in October.

    US president Donald Trump handed Beijing a reported 'olive branch' in early October, allowing US tech firms to supply some components and materials ahead of crucial talks in DC, the NYT reported, but further reports said that Chinese deputy-level talks had failed achieve any progress. Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly denied all allegations that its technologies are being used to spy on clients, and have slammed accusations from Washington as false. Despite this, countries such as New Zealand, Japan, Australia and others have barred Huawei from building their 5G networks to comply with pressure from Washington.

    Related:

    Huawei Thriving Despite Mounting US Pressure, Company Executive Reveals
    Tech Giant Huawei Joins Efforts With China’s National Bank on Cryptocurrency
    Top Huawei Executive Reveals Who Will Benefit Most From 5G Technology Application
    Huawei to Reportedly Summon Prized Hackers to Germany for Undercover Bug Bounty Talks
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Ren Zhengfei, trade, US-China trade war, 5G, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse