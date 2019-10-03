Russia's Rosatom Offers Philippines to Build Small-Capacity Floating Nuclear Power Plants

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Russia is offering to the Philippines to build floating nuclear power plants (NPP) for the island nation in western Pacific, Director General of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexei Likhachev said Thursday following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

"There are several ways to develop nuclear energy industry in the Philippines: to reboot of the existing power plant, which has been mothballed and the Filipinos keep it in a very acceptable condition; to build another station, but also of a large capacity; and maybe a more interesting approach, which we also proposed to our friends - these are small-capacity NPPs, including floating ones," Likhachev said.

During the meeting, Putin said that the Russian side was interested in developing cooperation with the Philippines in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

Besides the Philippines, Russia has proposed to build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Azerbaijan.

"The NPP will be the one that our Azerbaijani partner chooses. We are offering a powerful plant," Rosatom state nuclear corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters Thursday after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

"The specificity of Azerbaijan is that consumption is growing seriously. For 2018, Azerbaijanis added almost 14 percent of electricity consumption and generation, this is very much," he said.