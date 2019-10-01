Uncompleted Nuclear Power Plant Put Up for Sale in Russia - Reports

Construction was almost complete in the late 80s, but a wave of protests that erupted over the Chernobyl incident stalled the process. In 1991 the plant was mothballed and handed over to the regional authorities.

The uncompleted building of the Gorkovskaya nuclear heat supply plant, located in the vicinity of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, has been put up for sale for 85.2 million roubles, according to the local media.

The items offered to potential buyers include the main eight-story building, a 100-metre-tall ventilation duct and the adjacent land plot, measuring 32.6 thousand square metres. However, other facilities of the plant are not for sale.

The plant is situated in Fedyakovo, a village in the Kstov district of the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Before the announcement of the bid, the main building, spanning 13.8 thousand square metres, was leased to private enterprises.