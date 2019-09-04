Rossiya Segodnya News Agency, Huawei Conclude Strategic Cooperation Agreement at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and Huawei Consumer Business Group's branch that operates in Russia, Central Asia and countries in the Caucasus region, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The pact was inked by Rossiya Segodnya's head of international cooperation, Vasily Pushkov, and President of Huawei Consumer Business Group's Russia division Leo Lee.

"Huawei seeks to create a single ecosystem for the convenience of users around the world. We are pleased to offer our latest technological solutions to Russian users, and the signing of an agreement with Rossiya Segodnya is another step on the path to success", the president said.

The parties agreed to jointly implement initiatives in the field of technological development for the production and distribution of media content, including through the use of specialised mobile platforms.

According to Pushkov, the media group has been developing and strengthening fruitful cooperation with China for several years.

"The signing of an agreement with Huawei, one of the leaders in the global communications market, will be a significant step in developing and strengthening the common information space of Russia and China", he stressed.

© AFP 2019 / FRED DUFOUR In this file photo taken on August 2, 2019 Attendees visit a Huawei exhibition stand during the Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing

Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of the company's three business divisions that designs and manufactures smartphones, laptops and tablets, wearable electronics, mobile broadband devices, home solutions, and cloud services.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the EEF, which Russia’s Vladivostok is hosting on 4-6 September. Last year, the forum was attended by 6,000 guests from over 60 countries and who made deals worth almost $45 billion.