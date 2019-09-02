Gazprom: Over 76% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complete

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than three-quarters of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will bring Russian natural gas to the European Union has been laid across the Baltic Sea, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.

"Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline continues. To this date, 1,882 kilometres [1,169 miles] of pipes — over 76% of Nord Stream 2’s total length — has been laid across the Baltic Sea", it said in a statement.

Prior to that, the Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that it proceeded to lay the final quarter of the pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

The United States has been consistently trying to undermine the project, threatening everyone involved with sanctions, to promote its own liquefied natural gas on the European market.