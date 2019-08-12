Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom Show Interest in Developing Turkmen Oil, Gas Fields

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy giants such as Rosneft, Lukoil and Gazprom are eager to take part in developing oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko told reporters.

The statement comes as Turkmenistan hosts the first-ever edition of the Caspian Economic Forum from August 11-12, bringing together senior government officials, representatives of the private sector and academic communities from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan, as well as from a number of international organizations. The Russian delegation is headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"Interest in developing oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan was shown by Rosneft, Lukoil and Gazprom," Prikhodko said.

He also noted that the two countries maintained good cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, both in a bilateral format, primarily within the framework of the Russian-Turkmen intergovernmental commission, and at a multilateral level, within the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Along with the forum, the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi also hosts the International Exhibition of Innovative Technologies of the Caspian States, with about 10 Russian companies represented at the joint Russian exhibition stand of the Russian Export Center Group.