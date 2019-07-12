Dow Jones Closes at New All-Time High Above 27,000, S&P 500 Also Rises

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Major US stock indices rose on Thursday, as Dow Jones closed at a historic high above 27,000, and the S&P 500 was also near a record high, according to the exchanges' data.

The Dow Jones was up 0.85 percent to an all-time high of 27,088.08, while the S&P 500 broad market index rose by 0.23 percent to 2,999.91, just off an all-time high of 3,002.98 reached on Wednesday.

The market was driven by gains of insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (up 5.6 percent), investment bank Goldman Sachs (up 2.6 percent) and aerospace company Boeing (up 1.9 percent).

In May, the Dow Jones lost 400 points after falling as much as 479 points earlier after US President Donald Trump said that the US will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.