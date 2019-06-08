Huawei Reveals Cooperation Plans With Russia at SPIEF - RDIF

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Huawei shared plans on cooperation with Russia during the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with entrepreneurs at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday.

"The discussion included concrete plans of numerous companies to develop engineering centres in Russia, launch new projects in pharmaceuticals, and new projects in health […] Undoubtedly, of importance was the presentation of the colleague from Huawei, who shared plans on cooperation with Russia", Dmitriev said.

READ MORE: Huawei Responds THIS WAY After WhatsApp, Instagram Apps Banned on Devices

According to the official list of SPEIF participants, Huawei Technologies Company Ltd. was represented by Deputy Chairman Guo Ping.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin qualified on Friday existing attempts to force Chinese technology giant Huawei out of the global market as the beginning of a new technological war.

Putin stressed that the global trend toward permissiveness was damaging not only traditional markets, such as those of energy, raw materials and goods, but new areas as well.

Putin added that attempts to monopolize a new technological wave and limit access to its product were the main source of global destabilization.

The Chinese company has been accused by the United States, as well as a number of other countries, of allegedly stealing commercial information. Washington also claimed it suspected Huawei of working for the government of China, the US adversary and the country which is engaged in a major trade spat with Washington.

READ MORE: Huawei Reassessing Goal to Be World's Top-Selling Smartphone Vendor Amid US Ban

Huawei has dismissed claims about its alleged cooperation with the authorities and pleaded not guilty to trade secret theft charges.

The US Department of Commerce added last month the Chinese company to its "entity list" for allegedly being a national security risk. US firms are now not allowed to trade with Huawei. China retaliated by promising to draw up its own list of "unreliable" foreign entities, potentially exacerbating their trade war.