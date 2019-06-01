Huawei Reassessing Goal to Be World's Top-Selling Smartphone Vendor Amid US Ban

Several US corporations, including Google and Microsoft, as well as major semiconductor manufacturers including Intel, Xilinx, Broadcom, and Qualcom are said to have cut off ties with Huawei in a move triggered by Washington’s blacklisting of the Chinese company.

Huawei is reassessing its target to become the world’s best-selling smartphone vendor by 2020 following the US decision to blacklist the telecom giant, South China Morning Post reported, citing Zhao Ming, president of Honor, one of Huawei’s brands.

“As the new situation has emerged, it is too early to say whether we are able to achieve the goal. […] All the difficulties make us stronger, no matter whether in mentality or in action,” Zhao said at a media briefing in Shanghai on Friday.

The executive said that Huawei was closely monitoring the situation as the US government banned American firms from supplying the beleaguered Chinese behemoth.

The development comes shortly after Huawei filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas to nix the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) signed by US President Donald Trump two weeks ago.

Under the executive order, the Shenzhen-based company and its 70 affiliates were added to a blacklist, also known as the Entity List, barring it from acquiring technology or components from US businesses without the US government’s consent.

Earlier this week, China’s Commerce Ministry spokesperson, Gao Feng, reportedly said that Beijing would retaliate with its counter-blacklist of “unreliable” foreign enterprises and individuals. The list would allegedly include those who fail to comply with market regulations and substantially damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms.

In recent months, Huawei has faced accusations of spying through its devices and stealing commercial information on behalf of Chinese authorities. The company, as well as Beijing, have vehemently denied the allegations and dismissed the United States’ attempts to limit Huawei’s activities.