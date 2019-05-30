Register
17:56 GMT +330 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping

    Trump: US Tariffs on Chinese Products 'Having Devastating Effect' for Beijing

    © AFP 2019 / Fred Dufour
    Business
    Get short URL
    3012

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States is doing "very well" in the trade talks with China and Beijing wants to make a deal with Washington.

    "I think, we are doing very well with China", Trump told reporters at the White House. "China would love to make a deal with us".

    Trump claimed that US tariffs on Chinese products "are having the devastating effect for China" and as result companies are leaving China for Vietnam and other parts of Asia.

    The statement comes after a few days ago the US President noted that a trade agreement with China was unlikely to come in the near future, despite months of negotiations.

    READ MORE: Microsoft WARNS US Crackdown on China's Huawei Could Backfire

    Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Bannon Urges Trump to Continue Pressure on China with Tariffs
    Washington and Beijing have been trying to reach a deal on trade disagreements that emerged after President Trump had ordered last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit.

    Since then, both the US and China imposed several rounds of duties against each other, with the latest US decision to introduce 25 percent $200 billion tariff fee, affecting at least $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. In response, Beijing pledged to increase tariffs on $60 billion worth of American imports starting in June.

    Related:

    Economist Reveals What'll Happen if China DUMPS US Treasury Bonds Amid Trade War
    US Trying 'All Possible Means' to Blame Huawei Without Giving Evidence - China
    US F-35 Jet Production at Risk if China Cuts Rare Earth Exports Amid Trade War
    US Top General Claims Chinese President Xi Broke Promise on South China Sea
    China Dismisses US Warnings on Breaching Iranian Sanctions
    Tags:
    tariff war, US-China trade war, trade war, US-China relations, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse