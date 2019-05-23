Register
18:56 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The sun rises behind the British Steel - Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire, north east England on September 28, 2016

    Could British Steel Have Been Saved With State Aid If UK Had Left EU in March?

    © AFP 2019 / Lindsey Parnaby
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In 1967 when it was nationalised by Prime Minister Harold Wilson, 350,000 people were employed in the UK steel industry. In 2019 the number employed in British Steel is 5,000, and those jobs are now under severe threat.

    The Brexit Party claims British Steel — which was placed in compulsory liquidation on Wednesday 22 May — could have been saved with state aid if the UK had withdrawn from the European Union on 29 March, as was originally envisaged.

    The government's Official Receiver took over the business and said 20,000 in British Steel's supply chain were at risk if it could not find a buyer.

    Richard Tice, an entrepreneur and chairman of Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, said: "If we had left the European Union on 29 March then the government could have swept in and saved an industry of strategic national importance."

    ​Mr Tice said: "This is one of the clear examples why it is vital that we leave the European Union so that our government with proper firm, robust leadership, can make economic decisions that are in the strategic national interest. We have been prevented from doing so under the European Union's state aid rules. It's an outrage and these jobs and this uncertainty is completely at the doorstep of this government for failing to leave the European Union on 29 March."

    ​Under European Union rules it is illegal for EU countries to give financial help to a company like British Steel if it "would distort fair competition".

    This help is called state aid, and the rules barring it are enforced by the European Commission.

    France has frequently been accused of breaching state aid rules, but since the 1980s — when Margaret Thatcher introduced brutal new policies on "competitiveness" — successive British government have let UK companies go to the wall rather than prop them up with public money.

    The UK steel industry has been in a slow decline since the 1970s and without state aid its demise would appear to be terminal.

    ​In 1979 British Steel announced the closure of the Corby steelworks in Northamptonshire, with the loss of 10,000 jobs.

    The following year Consett works in County Durham closed, with another 4,500 steel workers thrown into unemployment.

    In 1992 Scotland's biggest steelworks, at Ravenscraig, was closed with the loss of 770 direct jobs and thousands more indirectly.

    ​The reason for these closures was that British steel was being undercut by cheaper steel imports from Germany, Belgium, Spain and other EU countries.

    British Steel was privatised by Thatcher's government in 1988 and 11 years it merged with the Dutch firm Koninklijke Hoogovens to form Corus.

    In the last decade the market has become even tougher as China dumped large amounts of cheap exports.

    ​Corus struggled and in 2007 it was bought by India's Tata Steel, but they too were unable to turn the company around in 2016 sold the Long Products Europe steel division to Greybull Capital, a private equity firm which was behind the wheel when Monarch Airlines crashed the following year.

    But the China card can be exaggerated — in 2016 UK steel imports from China were only running at seven percent of the total.

    The simple fact is that Greybull, like Tata Steel before them, were simply unable to stem the losses at British Steel.

    ​They were not alone.

    In 2015 Sahaviriya Steel Industries UK closed its steelworks at Redcar in 2015.

    British Steel currently employs 2,000 people at its Scunthorpe steelworks in the north of England and also produces steel on Teesside.

    Related:

    British Steel, 24,000 Jobs at Risk of Collapse if £30bn Gov't Loan Talks Fail
    Labour Party, Unions Urge Gov't Intervention to Save British Steel
    Fears for British Steel Industry After Trump Announces Tariffs
    Cameron in Crisis as China Holds British Steel Industry Hostage
    Tags:
    Steel Industry, steel, workers, jobs, British Steel, Brexit Party, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse