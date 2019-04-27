IRS Head Owns Trump-Branded Assets, Refuses US House Demand for Prez Tax Returns

Rettig, during his confirmation hearings, did not disclose his co-ownership in the Trump-branded property, a multi-million dollar investment that has seen profitable returns for the IRS head and his family according to reports.
Valued at some $1.2 million apiece, the market value of the two properties also benefited from a carefully-staged promotional appearance by the US president at the location during a diplomatic junket in 2017, according to the Washington Monthly.
Rettig's apparent refusal to give Trump's tax records to Congress has sparked strong reaction in the Twittersphere. Trump's former ally and the ghostwriter of the president's loosely-factual The Art of the Deal autobiography provided perspective.
— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) April 9, 2019
Beltway pundits note that Rettig's initial failure to disclose his significant financial interests in Trump-branded properties during the former's confirmation hearings give the appearance of the presidential appointee having something to hide, according to the Washington Monthly.
All comments
Show new comments (0)