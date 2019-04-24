Register
19:33 GMT +324 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Золотые слитки 999,9 пробы из фондов Гохрана

    Russia Continues Record-Setting Bullion Brick Buy-Up With 19-Tonne Gold Purchase

    © RIA Novosti . Boris Babanov
    Business
    Get short URL
    162

    Earlier, the central bank reported breaking a five-year gold and forex reserve record as total reserves hit the $487.8 billion mark.

    Russia's gold buy-up seems to show no signs of stopping, with the central bank adding 18.66 metric tonnes of the precious metal to its coffers in March, newly-released bank figures have revealed.

    The purchase increased Russia's total gold holdings by 0.87 percent, bringing total to 2,167.91 tonnes of the precious metal as of 1 April.

    The new purchases continue a trend established at the start of the year, with Russia buying a whopping 31.1 tonnes in February, adding to 6.22 tonnes purchased a month earlier. Russia has now bought some 55.98 tonnes of gold in the first three months of 2019, putting it well on track to matching the average 200+ tonne purchase made annually over the past half-decade.

    A gold bar from the collection of the Russian State Precious Metals and Gemstones Collection Fund under the Finance Ministry. (File)
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Will Gold Standard Make a Comeback Soon as Nations Losing Trust in Fiat Money?
    Russia displaced China to become the fifth-largest holder of gold bullion late last year, with Russian reserves quickly approaching third and fourth place holders Italy and France, who have an estimated 2,451.8 and 2,436 tonnes of gold respectively, according to the World Gold Council. The US and Germany remain comfortably entrenched in the top two, possessing 8,133.5 tonnes and 3,369.7 tonnes, respectively.

    Gold now accounts for nearly a fifth of Russia's total foreign exchange reserves, replacing the dollar, which dropped from 46 percent of total reserves in mid-2017 to 22 percent by early 2019. Economists have indicated that Russia would drop even more of its greenbacks if it weren't for the currency's favoured status in international trade.

    The build-up of Russia's gold holdings has taken place over a relatively short period of time, with the central bank having just 267.28 tonnes of the precious metal in its coffers in 1993, and reserves remaining below 1,000 tonnes until 2014. Since then, holdings have gone up steadily by 200+ tonnes a year (including a record 275-tonne buy-up in 2018).

    Related:

    Venezuela Sells $400 Mln in Gold, ‘Skirts US Economic Blockade’ – Report
    Tonnes of Gold Quietly Taken Out of Venezuelan Central Bank's Vaults – Reports
    Will Gold Standard Make a Comeback Soon as Nations Losing Trust in Fiat Money?
    Italian Gov’t Prepares to Snatch Control of Gold From EU-Led Central Bank
    Gold Extends Gains Amid Weaker Dollar, Higher Oil Prices
    Russia’s Gold and Forex Reserves Climb to Record High Amid Bullion-Buying Spree
    International Gold Prices Climb to One-Week High Amid Dollar Slowdown
    China Boosts Its Gold Reserves for Fourth Month in a Row - Central Bank
    Tags:
    gold reserves, gold, Russian Central Bank, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse