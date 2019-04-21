Quality De-Control: Cherry Pie, Canned Peas Are Win for Trump Deregulation Vow

In potentially fulfilling one of Trump's less well-known election promises of corporate deregulation, the FDA may soon revoke the frozen cherry pie standards, as well as lifting a food-grade standard for so-called French Dressing.
Intended to ensure food quality and the public health, FDA production standards were decreed many decades ago, although industry giants have long sought to overturn what they view as unnecessarily-stringent rules.
But many FDA standards appear to be arbitrary, according to industry leaders, and some food regulations see giant factory-food multinationals complaining of lawsuits and a stifling of innovation. Under the Trump administration, the industry has increased pressure to remove many food production regulations in the US.
Under Trump, diary producers have also notably demanded that the definition of milk in the US be reimagined, as plant-based products increasingly use the term ‘milk' in describing soy-, rice-, hemp-, cashew-, and almond-based liquids.
All comments
Show new comments (0)