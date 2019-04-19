Register
07:37 GMT +319 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A logo of Huawei hangs in the lobby of the Cyber Security Lab at Huawei factory in Dongguan, China's Guangdong province

    Huawei Says Gaining Ground in Global Marketplace

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Huawei Technologies Co said on Tuesday that it had so far secured 40 commercial 5G network contracts, up from 30 announced in late January, as the Chinese company is gaining more votes of confidence from telecom carriers.

    Hu Houkun, rotating chairman at Huawei, said at a global analyst conference in Shenzhen that the company has shipped more than 70,000 5G base stations, up from 40,000 announced in late February.

    "Fifth-generation mobile communication technology is coming much faster than expected," Hu said. "As 5G investment will be more value-driven, reliable and solid, it will generate new growth drivers for us."

    Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, laughs during a round table meeting with the media in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The founder of network gear and smart phone supplier Huawei Technologies said the tech giant would reject requests from the Chinese government to disclose confidential information about its customers.
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Huawei CEO Calls Trump ‘Great President’ But Dismisses His Economic Tactics
    A report from market research agency IHS Markit said that in the first year after the telecom standards were frozen, four 5G chipsets were unveiled in the global telecom sector and over 40 5G smartphones are expected to be available, but no 4G chipsets or 4G smartphones had been unveiled within a year of the standards being finalized.

    Also globally, more than 100,000 5G base stations are expected to be shipped, compared with just 400 4G base stations during the same time frame, IHS Markit said.

    Huawei's latest progress on 5G came after Germany's telecoms regulator told the Financial Times that the country's position is that "no equipment supplier, including Huawei, should, or may, be specifically excluded".

    Belgian newspaper De Standard also reported earlier that The Center for Cybersecurity Belgium has found no evidence that telecoms equipment supplied by Huawei could be used for spying.

    Hu said Huawei is adopting an all-industry, full-society approach for trust and aims to deepen partnership with tech providers, industries and regulators. It has already taken an extra step to ensure security by promising a $2 billion investment plan over the next five years to upgrade its coding procedure.

    "Trust or distrust depends on facts, and facts should be verified on standards. The European Union has done a good job in this aspect," Hu said.

    Huawei Logo
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    German Net Regulator, Belgium Cybersecurity Found No Evidence Huawei Could Be Used for Spying – Reports
    Huawei said it expects its carrier business unit to achieve double-digit growth this year, as the world's largest telecom equipment maker believes that global investment in 5G will be value-driven, reliable and generate more growth opportunities.

    The company's carrier business, which includes Huawei's telecom equipment and services, recorded a loss in revenue of around 1 percent in 2018, as it faced security allegations in some markets. Huawei has repeatedly said such allegations are groundless and not backed by factual evidence.

    "Personally, cybersecurity is not a political challenge. It is, in essence, a technical challenge. Huawei's position is that we need a systematic and well-accepted frame to help us understand cybersecurity risks and cooperate with others to prevent such risks," Hu said.

    READ MORE: Huawei CEO Offers Germany 'No-Spy Deal' to Address Security Concerns — Reports

    According to him, if the discussions on cybersecurity are politicized, it will be a very big challenge not only for companies, but also for trade relations. It will also result in the fragmentation of technology, which will harm the development of the global telecom industry.

    Zhang Ming, head of the Mission of China to the EU, said cybersecurity is a common concern for the global community and businesses from all countries should receive fair, just and nondiscriminatory treatment.

    Zhang said the formulation of relevant policies should not be based on some groundless allegations or fabricated stories.

    This article originally appeared on the China Daily website.

    Related:

    Merkel Speaks Out Against Banning China's Huawei Amid US Threats
    US Crusade to Ban Huawei Faltering as Overseas Allies Show Resistance - Reports
    Washington Accuses Huawei of Activities US Was Busted for by Snowden – Spokesman
    Germany Refuses to Tolerate US 'Blackmail' Over China's Huawei
    Tags:
    global market selling, smartphone, cybersecurity, Huawei, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse