Tokyo Prosecutors Ask Court to Question Wife of Ex-Nissan Chair Ghosn - Reports

Prosecutors suspect that Ghosn conducted a part of payments via a company, where Carole Ghosn is one of the executives, to buy a yacht, according to the NHK broadcaster.
Ghosn was originally arrested in Japan in late November 2018 for underreporting around $44 million worth of his income and misusing company assets. He was released on bail in early March to be rearrested a month later on new suspicions. The new arrest was motivated by prosecutors' claims that Ghosn had inflicted a $5 million loss to Nissan by transferring a part of the money, which Nissan's subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates paid to an Omani distributor, to a firm that he effectively owned.
