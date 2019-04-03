China to Build World's Biggest LNG Tanker

BEIJING (Sputnik) – China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company and Norway's DNV GL accredited registrar and classification society have signed an agreement on the joint development of the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Chinese firm said on Wednesday in a statement.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 19th International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas in Shanghai (LNG2019). The deadline for the tanker's construction is not clear, but the parties agreed to prepare technical documents on the project by the end of next year. The tanker is expected to transport up to 270,000 cubic metres (9.5 million cubic feet) of LNG.

The Chinese company Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is the country's only firm constructing big vessels for LNG transportation. Since April 2008, the company has constructed and floated out 21 vessels.

Currently, Qatar's Mozah vessel, which was floated out in 2007, is the biggest LNG tanker in the world. Mozah may transport up to 266,000 cubic metres of LNG.