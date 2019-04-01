Register
    An LNG regasification terminal

    Russia Supplies More LNG to European, Asian Markets Than US in 2018 - Report

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia came ahead of the United States in terms of supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European and Asian markets in 2018, the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL) said on Monday in its annual report.

    LNG exports from Russia to Europe amounted to 4.43 million tonnes, while exports from the United States to Europe stood at 2.7 million tonnes, according to the non-profit group, whose aim is to promote the development of LNG-related activities, including purchasing and importing.

    Qatar, Algeria and Nigeria were the largest suppliers of LNG to European markets with 16.42 billion, 9.29 billion and 9.07 billion tonnes, respectively.

    Russia was also ahead of the United States in Asia’s LNG market last year — Russian imported 12.86 tonnes of LNG to Asia, while the United States imported 10.73 million tonnes. Australia, Qatar and Malaysia were the top three exporters of LNG to Asia with 66.54 million, 56.78 million and 24.66 million tonnes, respectively.

    US Advancing 2 LNG Terminals on Germany’s Northern Coast – Energy Chief
    Russia is currently developing its Nord Stream 2 project, a joint venture of Russian Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The twin pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany to deliver Russian gas to European consumers.

    The United States, which is trying to sell more of its own LNG to its overseas allies, has been a vocal critic of the project, insisting that Nord Stream 2 will make Europe dependent on Moscow. The claims have been vehemently rebuffed by both Moscow and Berlin.

