France Rejects EU Trade Deals With Country That Exited Paris Accord: Ex-Minister

Washington announced its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation, known as the Paris Accord back in 2017, as President Donald Trump claimed it could hurt the US economy, while unfairly benefiting other countries.

"We won't sign a deal with a country that has exited from the Paris accord", Nathalie Loiseau, who resigned from the post of European affairs minister this week in order to run for the European Parliament, told BFM TV on Thursday.

The statement echoes remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who earlier stressed that France would not support comprehensive trade agreements that might negatively impact climate issues.

In both cases, however, the politicians refused to mention the US directly, despite the fact that it is the only nation that announced its withdrawal from the agreement.