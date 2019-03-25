Register
16:03 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil pump jack

    Gold Rises, Oil Drops Amid Speculation of Looming US Recession

    CC BY 2.0 / Justin Vidamo / The Burning of the Sky
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 50

    The Federal Reserve's decision to keep rates unchanged earlier this month is stirring concerns that a US recession might be just around the corner amid international trade tensions, an inverting yield curve, and a cooling manufacturing sector.

    Kristian Rouz — Recent developments in the US bond market are stirring concerns of a possible recession among economists and market participants. Experts warn that an inverted yield curve, where the profitability of 10-year US Treasury bonds is lower than that of three-month US Treasury bills, might encourage investor demand for safer assets, pulling capital away from the non-financial sector.

    READ MORE: US Envoy Claims Venezuelan Oil Production Drop Not Due to American Sanctions

    Storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Venezuelan Minister Blames US for ‘Terrorist Act’ Targeting Oil Plant
    According to US fixed-income market data from Bloomberg, the yield on US 10-year T-bonds dropped 1.9 percent below the three-month T-bill yield — meaning longer-maturity bonds now have more investment appeal than short-term instruments.

    The inversion of the Treasury yield curve has deepened since the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve earlier this month, during which policymakers left interest rates unchanged and took a softer, more cautious stance on monetary policy.

    "The risk of a US recession has risen and is flashing amber and this will keep markets pricing a high chance of the Fed cutting rates," Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank (NAB) in London said.

    Bloomberg data also suggests that the 10-year yield is now at its lowest since the first quarter of 2018, while inversion of the yield curve is at its deepest since 2007, as of last Friday. In the past, an inverted yield curve has been a clear indicator of an upcoming economic downturn — as it reflects a nascent disinvestment trend in the Main Street economy.

    However, Fed officials pointed out that US business investment is on the rise, particularly, capital expenditures (capex) — which suggests the current expansionary cycle will likely continue for at least several quarters.

    Despite the alarming reports, some analysts are not convinced the US is facing an imminent recession threat at this point.

    "We suspect that drawing a recession conclusion from such data is not warranted until the 3M-10Y yield curve is inverted by a substantial amount," Rob Carnell of the Dutch bank ING Group said. "Just inverted, as today's markets indicate, doesn't do it for me."

    However, many market participants are sceptical, saying recent dynamics in the bond market suggest US stocks aren't a good buy at this point.

    "The bond market price action is an enormous blaring siren to anyone trying to be optimistic on stocks," analysts from the US investment bank JP Morgan wrote in a note. "Growth, and bonds/yield curves, will be the only thing stocks should be focused on going forward and it's very hard to envision any type of rally until economic confidence stabilizes and bonds reverse."

    The drop in equity markets worldwide that followed the alarming reports of a US yield curve inversion, also weighed on international oil prices. A US recession would mean lower demand for oil globally, as other countries would likely also be affected in the form of a slowdown in the manufacturing, utilities, and energy sectors.

    Separately, last week's report from the US government found US manufacturing activity has slowed this month.

    READ MORE: US Intends to Drive Iranian Crude Oil Output to Zero — Pompeo

    Brent crude was down 0.7 percent to $66.56/bbl on Monday, while US oil dropped 0.9 percent to $58.52 overnight amid recession fears.

    "Estimates for growth and earnings have been revised down materially across all major regions," experts from the US bank Morgan Stanley wrote.

    However, a heightened demand for safe-haven assets — including longer-term bonds — also spurred demand for gold. Bullion went up in price more than 1 percent over the past week, following the Fed's report. Spot gold rose to $1,316.40/oz. in London.

    Gold prices have been on the rise for the past three weeks as several major economies, most prominently, the Eurozone, have posted disappointing business activity reports and GDP projections, while the lingering threat of a global trade war hasn't added to the fading appetite for riskier assets.

    "The market is in a risk aversion mode. It seems that the data from Friday night, of US and Europe, didn't come as expected," Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets said.

    In this light, analysts expect gold to extend gains toward $1,350/oz., while volatility in the stock market is set to increase as well.

    Related:

    Indian Private Oil Firms 'Afraid' of US Sanctions on Venezuela's PDVSA - Pundit
    US Puts 'on Notice' Companies Facilitating Venezuela-Cuba Oil Shipments - Bolton
    US May Soon Grab Saudi Arabia’s Crown as World’s Biggest Oil Exporter – IEA
    US Wants India to Stop Oil Trade With Venezuela - Special Envoy Abrams
    Tags:
    GDP, gold, oil, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse