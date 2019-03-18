Register
18:42 GMT +318 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Chinese customer sets up her new iPhone 7 during the opening sale launch at an Apple store in Shanghai

    Apple Builds First N China Data Centre in Line With Country’s New Telecom Rules

    © AFP 2018 / JOHANNES EISELE
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to a set of new digital services regulations, tech giants providing these to people in China are obliged to have their cloud centres on Chinese territory, with a number of American companies not hesitating to comply, despite a number of unresolved trade issues with the second biggest economy.

    Tim Cook’s company is yet another major American economic player eager to hit the world’s fastest-growing market, as it has announced building a second data centre in Ulanqab, in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, less than a year after the construction of a data centre in southwestern China’s Guizhou Province opened last May, according to a report by local news website gywb.cn.

    The new Apple AirPods are demonstrated during an event to announce new products on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Scientists Warn Apple AirPods May 'Pose CANCER RISK,' Urges WHO to Act

    According to Xinhua, the Ulanqab-based project will become operational in 2020, providing iCloud services for Apple users in China.

    The brand-new data centres are meant to solve an array of problems that local iPhone users have been facing, such as Internet connection issues and data synchronization failures, Lisa Jackson, a senior executive at Apple, was cited as saying in a report published in July 2017.

    In the meantime, areas outside the financial hubs like Inner Mongolia and Guizhou are attempting to cash in on the accelerating big data industry, trying to seize business opportunities that come along with it. Per telecom expert Xiang Ligang, the aforementioned provinces fully meet the criteria that are essential to host data centres, like regular sufficient power supply and appropriate medium-level temperatures.

    According to Xiang, if the big data industry can develop extensively in these regions, it would have an incredibly positive effect on the domestic economy as a whole, although to create a prosperous large-scale industry, “other factors such as talent and government policies” are crucial. Xiang suggested that the nascent 5G industry would definitely provide impetus to the overall trend and push for the establishment of even more data centres in China.

    READ MORE: 'US-China Trade Dispute Hurting US Pork Producers' — Pork Producers Council

    Meanwhile, the second biggest economy has been witnessing the creation of data centres of a range of tech companies other than Apple, both local and ones based in neighbouring countries. For instance, a provider of cloud-based performance monitoring for DevOps and IT operations, a business unit of the India-headquartered Zoho Corporation, has announced the availability of its service in China with the launch of a new data centre in Shanghai, which is the fifth one in the country. 

    In this March 13, 2018, photo, the logo of Huawei is displayed at its headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province.
    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    US Crusade to Ban Huawei Faltering as Overseas Allies Show Resistance - Reports

    In 2017, China adopted legislation that stipulates that everyone who operates “critical information infrastructure” must store data collected or produced in China on Chinese soil, which essentially means that companies seeking to provide digital services in China should only use a local data centre to this end and are prohibited from transferring data elsewhere.

    Along with Apple, a number of other American tech giants have already complied with the rule: Amazon Web Services’ cloud data centres in China are managed by a Chinese company, and so are IBM’s and Microsoft Azure’s.

    The news has arrived amid growing tensions between the US and China, fuelled by a row over the Chinese tech titan Huawei. While Washington claims the world’s biggest telecom supplier, Huawei, has been stealing commercial information and spying on behalf of the Chinese government, the company has repeatedly denied the accusations. 

    Logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File
    Germany Warns Huawei's Exclusion From 5G Network to Backfire Amid US Threat

    The US has doubled down on its efforts to squeeze the manufacturer from the market and pressure its allies to ban the company from building its next-generation wireless systems abroad, with the UK, Germany, India showing reluctance. 

    Separately, there has lately been uncertainty over the US-Chinese bilateral trade issue. At the backdrop of a trade war that has been waged since Trump announced increased duties on Chinese goods in June, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to go ahead with a 3-month truce to allow room for a new trade agreement back in December. Although the truce was to end on March 1, the latest round of talks saw Trump agree to postpone the placement of new duties. 

    Related:

    'Apple Chose the Ugliest Design' for New iPhone XI - Fury Ripe on SM
    Scientists Warn Apple AirPods May 'Pose CANCER RISK,' Urges WHO to Act
    Wistron to Triple Investment in Indian Apple Devices Manufacturing Hub
    Tim Cook Changes Twitter Nickname to ‘Tim Apple’ After Trump Flubbed His Name
    Tags:
    data centers, telecom, finance, technology, Apple, Tim Cook, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse