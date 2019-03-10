Register
17:27 GMT +310 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An employee counts 100-yuan (15 USD) banknotes at a bank in Lianyungang, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on January 7, 2016

    China's Social Financing Up, Overall Loans Fall Ahead of Looming Stimulus

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    China's central bank says lending activity in the country was solid last month, although the total value of issued loans dropped from January's highs despite Beijing's efforts to encourage official lending practices to support economic growth and reduce risks to economic stability.

    Kristian Rouz — The People's Bank of China (PBOC) says its limited accommodative policies provided some support to the economy last month, even though overall lending activity slowed due to the lingering uncertainty over trade with the US. However, the PBOC has reaffirmed its commitment to possibly cutting its benchmark interest rates should the ongoing trade talks fall apart.

    According to a PBOC report Sunday, Chinese commercial banks issued some 885.8 billion renminbi ($131.78 billion) in net new loans to the nation's enterprises in February. This marks a substantial decline from the record-setting 3.23 trillion renminbi ($480 billion) in new loans issued the previous month.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Slams Indian Report About BRI Facing 'Push Back' in the Region
    The PBOC said the fall is due to seasonal factors, including weaker factory activity amid harsh winter conditions, as well as the central government's restrictions on air pollution — which typically take effect during the winter months.

    Meanwhile, Chinese government officials have kept pressure on commercial banks to support business activity in the country by issuing new loans. The push is partially motivated by Beijing's intent to further reduce the role of so-called "shadow banking" in China, which has fallen over the past year, but still plays a prominent role — and poses risks to economic stability.

    For its part, the PBOC said it could cut its base interest rates to spur lending and, consequently, business activity, in the country.

    READ MORE: China Worries AI Development Could Lead to War Between Nations — Report

    "We cannot rule out a rate cut, but we still need to watch economic data for a few months", an anonymous PBOC source said, according to Reuters. "There is no sufficient reason for cutting benchmark rates if we look at the huge amount of new loans in January".

    But now that the situation changed in February, a possible reduction in the PBOC's base borrowing costs has been deemed more likely.

    Dollars
    CC0
    Finance Expert on Why Debt-Fuelled Time Bombs Won't Blow Up World in 2019-2020
    However, PBOC data for February also provided some optimistic news as well. China's total social financing (TSF) rose an impressive 10.1 percent last month, to some 205.68 trillion renminbi ($30.61 trillion), pointing to a likely acceleration in domestic consumption — which is one of Beijing's key goals for ongoing gradual economic reform.

    TSF includes loans that fall outside of conventional lending practices, and are effectively an official substitute for "shadow banking". These include trust company loans, bonds sales, and initial public offerings (IPOs) by Chinese companies, mostly, in the private-sector.

    The rise in TSF also suggests a likely reduction in risks to macroeconomic stability, albeit some experts say TSF and "shadow banking" aren't necessarily mutually-exclusive. Some reports have claimed Chinese companies are exploring every possible opportunity to raise cash amid the ongoing drop in exports, disruptions in international trade, and a slowdown in domestic demand.

    The government in Beijing, for its part, has welcomed the expansion in official lending regardless, hoping it will spur the nation's GDP growth, and reduce the risks related to semi-official and black market borrowing.

    READ MORE: Finance Expert on How France & Italy May Bring Down European Community, Euro

    "China has been encouraging credit supply", Ding Shuang of Standard Chartered Ltd. for Greater China & North Asia said. "The authorities have been tackling the supply side of the credit, and more proactive fiscal policies will help on the demand side".

    Additionally, experts have also praised the increased transparency at the PBOC, saying its more open communication with market participants will enhance the predictability of policy moves, contributing to overall economic sustainability.

    "China's central bank is becoming more communicative. But the real revolution in Beijing concerns exchange-rate policy, with the PBOC increasingly allowing market forces to determine the renminbi's value. Both developments are welcome", Miao Yanliang of Beijing-based think tank China Finance 40 said.

    U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017
    © REUTERS / Thomas White/Illustration
    China Refutes Media Reports on Cancellation of Preparatory Trade Talks With US
    Analysts also say the PBOC could introduce further cuts to reserve requirement ratios (RRRs), allowing banks to increase lending at the expense of their reserves. The PBOC has a variety of monetary tools to choose from when it comes to policy accommodation, but its current 4.35-percent base interest rate has the most firepower, as there is plenty of room to cut.

    China's central bank cut its RRRs five times last year, and more decreases are expected in 2019. A cut to base interest rates, however, is only deemed likely is case of a major shock to the Chinese economy, such as a sharp increase in US tariffs, a global recession, or a steep decline in Chinese exports due to other reasons. 

    Related:

    Russia, China Postpone Deal on Yuan-Ruble Settlements – Russian Finance Minister
    China's Top Regulator Urges Lenders to Boost Infrastructure Loans
    Beijing Says Has No Info About Venezuelan Firms Opening Bank Accounts in China
    Russia, China Can Ink Deal on National Currencies Payments by End of Year - Bank
    Tags:
    economy, finance, loans, People's Bank of China (PBOC), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse