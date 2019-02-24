Register
14:31 GMT +324 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction underway in Finnish waters in the Baltic Sea.

    US Pushing Own Interests in EU When Blasting Nord Stream 2 - Bavaria Minister

    Nord Stream 2
    Business
    Get short URL
    181

    Washington has been vehemently opposing the project, with President Trump accusing Germany of being a “captive” of Russia due to its energy reliance and urging it to halt work on the $11 billion pipeline.

    Germany needs as many ways to purchase gas as possible, and thus the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline meets the country’s interests, Bavaria’s Minister President Markus Soder told the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

    The politician noted that “US interest in their own gas sales in Europe” underlies the threat voiced by US Vice President Mike Pence during the Munich security conference over the purchases of energy resources.

    “To pursue your own goals in economics is normal. However, it is unconvincing to link such interests to security issues”, Soder pointed out. “It is difficult to understand the US government when they call German cars a risk to national security, and then sits down at the same table as we do at NATO”, he added.

    Soder noted that Germany is interested in all possible options for gas purchases especially after the country ditched peaceful nuclear development and coal. “Can’t understand, why the pipeline that comes from Russia via Ukraine, should be safer than a direct pipeline between Russian and Germany”,  Bavaria’s minister president stated.

    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Energy Expert: Austrian Government Has Taken Pragmatic Stance Towards Nord Stream 2

    He went on to say that it is important to keep up a dialogue with all parties, including Russia. “When it comes to international politics, Moscow is not sitting at one table with the penalised. However, Russia has certainly played some role in relations with the West getting worse”, the politician said.

    Speaking at the Munich security conference earlier this month, US Vice President Mike Pence addressed the country’s western allies, “commending European partners who’ve taken a strong stand against Nord Stream 2”, and warning them against “growing dependent on the East”.

    The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom, Engie of France, OMV of Austria, the Anglo-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell, as well as the German companies Uniper and Wintershall.

    READ MORE: Germany Seeks to Protect Nord Stream 2 From EU Gas Directive Changes — Reports

    The project, which has created 30,000 jobs in Europe, according to the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce, is expected to deliver 55 billion cubic metres of Russian natural gas per year to the European Union via the Baltic Sea, circumventing Ukraine.

    Washington has been vigorously opposing the project citing Germany’s overreliance on Russian energy, and hence the Russian-led gas pipeline that is to be built in the Baltic Sea. US President Donald Trump has accused Germany of being a “captive” of Russia and urged it to stop cooperation on the $11 billion venture.

    Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced the belief that US President Donald Trump was seeking to force Russia out of the European energy market so that the United States could sell more liquefied natural gas to Europe. Moscow has also reiterated that the pipeline is a purely commercial project.

    Related:

    Gazprom, Partners Invested Over 6 Bln Euros in Nord Stream-2 - Wintershall CEO
    Kerch Strait Incident Not Changing Germany's Stance on Nord Stream-2 - Berlin
    Nord Stream-2 Project Advantageous for Europe - Kremlin Spokesman
    Tags:
    Nord Stream-2, energy cooperation, energy, pipeline, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse