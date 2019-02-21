Nord Stream 2 Created 30,000 New Jobs in Europe - Chamber of Commerce

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline has created 30,000 jobs in Europe, the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce said in a statement Thursday.

“Over the past five years, the EU’s largest infrastructure project to date has created 30,000 new jobs in Europe,” the statement said.

Over 70 percent of German nationals welcome Nord Stream 2, as the pipeline would reduce prices for gas and electric energy.

"Apart from companies, European households and ordinary consumers will also feel a decrease in gas and electricity prices after the Nord Stream 2 project is implemented. German population appreciates these advantages. According to a poll on Nord Stream 2 conducted by the Forsa Public Opinion Institute in January this year, 73 percent of Germans support construction of the gas pipeline and only 16 percent reject it," the chamber said in a statement.

The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce supported the consistent implementation of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, a statement released by the business community on Thursday said.

"In the discussion around the Nord Stream 2 project, the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce, representing more than 850 member companies,… stands for consistent construction and timely commissioning of the gas pipeline," the statement said.

It said the companies involved in the Nord Stream-2 project insisted that the existing agreements on the project must remain in force.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between the Russian company Gazprom, Engie of France, OMV of Austria, the Anglo-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell, as well as the Germany companies Uniper and Wintershall.

The project aims to deliver 55 billion cubic metres of Russian natural gas per year to the European Union via the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine.