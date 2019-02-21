Register
15:50 GMT +321 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Federal Reserve

    Federal Reserve Signals Pause in Policy Tightening Citing Global Economic Risks

    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The US Federal Reserve System plans to halt interest rates hikes and reductions of its asset portfolio this year, in order to prevent possible negative effects to economic growth amid risks from overseas.

    Kristian Rouz — The most recent policy document from the US central banking system suggests the Fed is planning to halt increases in interest rates and balance sheet reductions, effectively suspending its tightening cycle — known as 'quantitative tapering' (QT).

    According to minutes from the Fed policy board's January meeting, policymakers selected a 'do not harm' approach above the intent to normalise monetary conditions in the US.

    Sulfidic serpentintite platinum-palladium ore, Stillwater Mine.
    © Wikipedia /
    Palladium Hits Record High, Gold Up as Central Banks Wary Of Dollar
    The Fed's base borrowing costs currently stand within the range of 2.25-2.5 percent, meaning US monetary policy remain accommodative, or supportive of economic growth. Most economists agree that the 'neutral' interest rate amid current economic conditions would be closer to 3 percent.

    However, some policymakers, according to the Fed minutes, didn't rule out that the central bank system could bring interest rates closer to 'neutral' — which neither supports nor holds back GDP expansion — later this year, if macroeconomic risks subside.

    "Several other participants indicated that, if the economy evolved as they expected, they would view it as appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate later this year", the Fed said in the minutes.

    READ MORE: ‘Can't Afford the Basics': Record-Breaking Number of Americans Late on Car Loans

    Euro banknotes
    CC0
    Dumping the Dollar? EU Seeks to Promote Euro in Global Energy Trade
    Meanwhile, the US central bank's balance sheet stands at roughly $4 trln — down from its record high of some $4.4 trln during the period of 2014-2017. A larger balance sheet — or the Fed's holdings of bonds and other financial assets — allows for easier policy adjustments during economic crises, whereas a bloated balance sheet diminishes the efficiency of central bank policy.

    Over the past year, the Fed has successfully reduced its asset holdings by some $400 bln, in line with its broader normalisation of monetary conditions (which also included four interest rate hikes last year).

    However, policymakers believe, now is the time to wait and see whether tighter monetary conditions in the US start weighing on economic growth this year.

    "Almost all participants thought that it would be desirable to announce before too long a plan to stop reducing the Federal Reserve's asset holdings later this year", the minutes said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump's Plan to Rid US of Its Debt in 8 Years is 'Absolutely Impossible' – Prof
    Economists believe the Fed has been concerned with the possible negative effects to US economic expansion posed by trade tensions with China, an elongated government shutdown in December-January, as well as the on-going cooling of the global economy.

    "Bottom line, while the Fed, I believe clearly had room for the current pause because of the economic slowdown going on overseas, it should also be clear to everyone that they are mostly beholden to asset prices, both the stock market and credit spreads with that driving policy", Peter Boockvar of Bleakley Advisory Group said.

    READ MORE: US's Massive $22 Bln Debt Not Dangerous…for Now — Former Fed Economist

    However, central bankers also suggested if the on-going deregulation and capital expenditures (corporate investment) contribute to further increase in employment and inflation, policy tightening could continue.

    Related:

    US Orders Major Gas, Oil Lease Sale for Gulf of Mexico Federal Waters
    US Federal Court Rejects Plans to Include Citizenship Question in 2020 Census
    Apple CEO Urges US Federal Trade Commission to Create Data-Broker Clearinghouse
    US House Passes Bill to Reopen Treasury, Federal Tax Agency Amid Shutdown
    Tags:
    economy, GDP, Federal Reserve System, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse