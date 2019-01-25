Register
15:32 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Beer pumps in a Westminster pub are coloured and decorated with the British main political party politicians.

    Brewxit: Fuller's Sells Iconic Beer Franchise to Japan's Asahi, Focuses on Pubs

    © AP Photo /
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Asahi, who also owns Dutch brand Grolsch and Italian Peroni, facilitated the alliance so that Fuller's could concentrate on its pub and hotel franchise responsible for 87 percent of the company's profits.

    UK brewer Fullers is set to sell off its business to Japanese largest beermaker Asahi in a £250m deal in a bid to preserve the Chiswick-based Griffen Brewery in West London, where the company has operated since 1654, a press statement released on Friday said. 

    British multinational investment company Rothschild & Co will be the sponsor and sole financial advisor to Fuller's in the deal. 

    Following the deal, Fuller's shares spiked 21 percent due to "structural changes to the beer industry", the company said. The company also blamed its merger on competition between global breweries and the 2,000 smaller breweries in the UK.

    Fuller's — or Fuller, Smith & Turner — was officially founded in 1845, although the Griffen Brewery dates back to the English Civil War.  

    Fuller's CEO Simon Emeny said that staff remained "incredibly proud" of the business as well as "its history and the high-quality" beers and ciders. 

    "Brewing has formed an integral part of our history and brand identity, however the core of Fuller's and the driver of our future growth is now our premium pubs and hotels business," Mr. Emeny said. 

    "Asahi, as a company recognised for brewing excellence, is an appropriate custodian of our rich brewing history and the Griffin Brewery, and will ensure the Fuller's Beer Business brands will reach an even wider global audience," he continued.

    Asahi Group Holdings Ltd CEO Akiyoshi Koji said that his company has long admired Fuller's "exceptional beer brands" as one of the "few brewers that show the same genuine commitment to brewing excellence". 

    "We strongly believe that the brands of the Beer Business, including London Pride, Frontier and Cornish Orchards among others, complement our premium portfolio in the UK market, Mr. Koji said.

    READ MORE: France Demands Japan Accept Renault-Nissan Merger After Ghosn Scandal — Reports

    "In particular, London Pride is a fantastic brand with an illustrious heritage dating back to the 1950s and we are excited about its untapped international potential which Asahi has the scale and global network to unlock."

    Related:

    Ender's Game: Airbus CEO Threatens to Leave UK, Calls Brexit Plans a 'Disgrace'
    Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley in Talks to Buy HMV After Music Retailer Goes Bust
    Coke vs. Pepsi: Coca-Cola Buys Up Costa Coffee for Pocket Change
    French Fin Minister Denies Reports About Talks on Possible Renault-Nissan Merger
    Tags:
    businesses, buyout, corporate merger, beer, business, Fuller, Smith & Turner (Fuller's), Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse