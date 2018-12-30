Russian Figure Skating Star Zagitova Turns Heads With Hockey Stunt (VIDEO)

Zagitova has shown outstanding results in her sporting career this year, as the young woman won the first gold medal among the Russian athletes at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea.

Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova has showcased how masterly she handles a hockey stick, which is seen in a video published on Instagram by Sport24.

Алина Загитова пробует себя в хоккее. А что, на коньках стоять умеет — осталась клюшка pic.twitter.com/GvjqMtaL3M — SPORT24.ru (@sport24_ru) 29 декабря 2018 г.

The 16-year-old managed to place a hockey puck on its edge and raise it with a stick over her head. She also shared failed attempts at performing the stunt in her Instagram stories.

It’s not the first time that the promising Russian figure skater has wowed an audience: in November, at the Gran-Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow she broke a record she had herself set in Germany at the Nebelhorn Trophy by scoring 80.78 points during the short programme.

The year 2018 has been particularly successful for Zagitova, who grabbed a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, as well as secured first prize at the European championship.



