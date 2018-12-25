Russia Guarantees Gas Deliveries to EU in Absence of Transit Agreement With Kiev

"Under any circumstances, we guarantee the deliveries of Russian gas under long-term contracts signed by Gazprom. In this sense European consumers will be provided with the needed volumes [of gas]," Novak said answering a question of Russia's Kommersant newspaper regarding Russia's plans on further gas deliveries to Europe in absence of a new contract on gas transit with Ukraine by December 2019.
Novak also said that the Russian internal market of petroleum products became premium compared to external one, commenting on the agreement to stabilize prices in the fuel market reached by the Russian Energy Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and Russian oil companies.
"Despite the fact that the agreement will be in place until March, the market already operates in different conditions: oil price decreased more than by $20 per barrel, subsequently, petroleum products price… is much lower than the figure enshrined in the agreement… Now the internal market [of oil products] is premium," Novak stated.
