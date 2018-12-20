Register
00:27 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    GAZ Group presents its new designs at at the 2015 Construction Equipment and Technologies Exhibition.

    US Extends Deadline for Winding Down Business With Russia's GAZ Group

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Business
    Get short URL
    203

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has extended the deadline for investors to divest from and wind down their business with Russia's GAZ Group until March 7, the US Treasury Department said in a notice on its website on Thursday.

    "All transactions and activities otherwise prohibited by the Ukraine Related Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 589, that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the maintenance or wind down of operations, contracts, or other agreements, including the importation of goods, services, or technology into the United States, involving GAZ Group or any other entity in which GAZ Group owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest and that were in effect prior to April 6, 2018, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, March 7, 2019," the document said.

    Rusal
    © Sputnik / Evgenia Novozhenina
    US Treasury to Lift Sanctions on Russia's Rusal, EN+
    The announcement comes just one day after the Treasury Department notified the US Congress that it would lift sanctions on EN+ Group, Rusal and JSC EuroSib Energo after the three Russian companies agreed to undertake structural reforms to reduce the ownership of businessman Oleg Deripaska. That decision will go into effect after 30 days, unless the Congress seeks to block it.

    GAZ Group is also part of Deripaska's business empire. Russian officials have previously indicated that GAZ Group was also willing to take steps to be removed from the US blacklist.

    READ MORE: Aluminum Giant Rusal Shares Up by 25 Percent at Opening of Hong Kong Exchange

    Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said in October that Russian officials were involved in discussions about a possible foreign purchase of Deripaska's stake in the company in order to save tens of thousands of jobs that could potentially be lost as a result of US sanctions.

    Related:

    Aluminum Giant Rusal Shares Up by 25 Percent at Opening of Hong Kong Exchange
    US Treasury to Lift Sanctions on Russia's Rusal, EN+
    Aluminum Giant Rusal Almost Doubles Net Profit to $1.54Bln in Nine Months
    US Treasury Extends Expiration of Rusal, En+ General Licenses
    Rusal Mulls Moving Its Legal Residence to Russia
    Russia's Rusal Reports Double Increase in IFRS Net Profit Amid US Sanctions
    Tags:
    extension, business, deadline, sanctions, GAZ Group, US Treasury, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse