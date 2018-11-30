Register
15:03 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Pounds and US Dollars.

    US Officials Charge UK Tech Mogul Mike Lynch With Fraud Over Autonomy Sale to HP

    © AFP 2018 / Niklas Halle'n
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US authorities have charged a UK tech mogul with fraud after he sold software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard earlier this decade.

    Then-CEO Mike Lynch, 53, sold the company alongside chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain for £8.6bn ($11bn) in 2011.  

    But the buyers wrote $8.8bn off the value of the deal, citing "accounting improperties" and accused Mr. Lynch and Mr. Hussain of artificially inflating the revenues of the tech company by roughly $700m for years leading up to the sale. 

    Courts handed Mr. Lynch 14 counts of conspiracy and fraud with a maximum sentence of nearly 20 years in prison. Mr. Hussain was charged and convicted of fraud earlier in 2018.

    A Deloitte logo is pictured on a sign outside the company's offices in London on September 25, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    UK Set to Probe 'Big Four' Accountancy Firms, Conclude Nationwide Market Survey
    Mr. Lynch consistently denied involvement, with his defence lawyers stating that the indictment "is a travesty of justice".  

    "There was no conspiracy at Autonomy and no fraud against HP for the DoJ to take up," his lawyers said, adding that "HP has a long history of failed acquisitions. Autonomy was merely the latest successful company it destroyed," Mr. Lynch's lawyers added.  

    His lawyers added that HP had sought to "blame Autonomy for its own crippling errors" as well as "falsely accused Mike Lynch to cover its own tracks".

    "Mike Lynch will not be a scapegoat for their failures.  He has done nothing wrong and will vigorously defend the charges against him."  

    "Mike Lynch is a world-leading entrepreneur who started from nothing and spent his life building a multi-billion-dollar technology business that solved critical problems for companies and governments all around the world," Chris Morvillo of Clifford Chance and Reid Weingarten of Steptoe & Johnson said in a press release.  

    "These stale allegations are meritless and we reject them emphatically," they said, adding that "This case is unsupportable. It targets a British citizen with rehashed allegations about a British company regarding events that occurred in Britain a decade ago. It has no place in a US court." 

    The pair also said that the claims were related to a business dispute "over the application of UK accounting standards", and were central to a civil case against HP in English courts, "where it belongs".

    READ MORE: US Court Indicts 6 Russian, 2 Kazakh Citizens for Internet Fraud

    Accountancy firm Deloitte, who was charged with auditing Autonomy's finances, fell "significantly short of the standards reasonably to be expected," The Financial Reporting Council said in May. 

    Britain's Big Four firms — Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC — are currently under investigation by The Competition and Markets Authority, Britain's "fair and free market" watchdog. The government body launched an auditing sector review 9 October and plan to release a final report in December. The investigation will conduct a market survey on the efficiency of the auditing industry.

    Related:

    UK Set to Probe 'Big Four' Accountancy Firms, Conclude Nationwide Market Survey
    US Fed Judge Orders to Send Ex-Trump Adviser Papadopoulos to Jail For Two Weeks
    Finance Minister: Fuel Rallies Had ‘Severe Impact’ on French Economy
    US Court Denies Russian Firm's Request to Dismiss Charges Under Mueller's Probe
    Tags:
    finance law, audit, fraud, finance, software, technology, criminal charges, Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Hewlett-Packard, Mike Lynch, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse