Trump: 'There is Long Way to Go' on China Tariffs

Addressing the current tensions between Washington and Beijing, US President Donald Trump defended his protectionist trade policies, urging companies to relocate facilities back to the United States and create more jobs for Americans.
Billions of Dollars are pouring into the coffers of the U.S.A. because of the Tariffs being charged to China, and there is a long way to go. If companies don’t want to pay Tariffs, build in the U.S.A. Otherwise, lets just make our Country richer than ever before!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 ноября 2018 г.
The statement comes after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed he would follow Trump's direction and examine the option to impose higher tariffs on Chinese-produced.
All comments
Show new comments (0)