Trump: 'There is Long Way to Go' on China Tariffs

On Tuesday, the US president suggested he could place 10 percent tariffs on popular electronic products imported from China, also confirming that Washington would likely increase tariffs on Chinese production from 10 percent to 25 percent on 1 January.

Addressing the current tensions between Washington and Beijing, US President Donald Trump defended his protectionist trade policies, urging companies to relocate facilities back to the United States and create more jobs for Americans.

Billions of Dollars are pouring into the coffers of the U.S.A. because of the Tariffs being charged to China, and there is a long way to go. If companies don’t want to pay Tariffs, build in the U.S.A. Otherwise, lets just make our Country richer than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 ноября 2018 г.

The statement comes after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed he would follow Trump's direction and examine the option to impose higher tariffs on Chinese-produced.

US to Explore Imposing Higher Tariffs on Chinese-Produced Cars

The trade war between the US and China escalated in September, when the Trump administration imposed 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and promised to raise the tariffs to 25 percent on the 1st of January. The US president also threatened additional tariffs on $267 billion in Chinese imports if Beijing retaliated with its own tariffs — which it did — unless the countries reach a new trade deal.