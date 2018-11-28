Many Foreigners Buying Russian Eurobonds, Up to 10% in US - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Many foreigners have become buyers of a new issue of Russian Eurobonds, with up to 10 percent of them accounting for US investors, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev has stated.

'I do not remember how many [buyers are from the United States], but not many, because we initially did not focus [on US investors], putting a bigger emphasis on European investors. Up to 10 percent, 7 percent, I guess, I cannot say for sure', he said at VTB Capital 'Russia Calling!" investment forum in Moscow.

VTB First Deputy Chairman Yuri Soloviev, in turn, noted at the forum that the share of foreign participants in the latest issue of Russian Eurobonds had exceeded 75 percent.

Placement of Eurobonds in Euro Not Linked to De-Dollarisation

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov Gazprom Placing Euro-Denominated Eurobonds - Source

Russia's placement of sovereign Eurobonds in euros is not related to the idea of de-dollarisation, but will encourage it, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev told Sputnik.

'We have been long placing Eurobonds in euros, the first issuance occurred several years ago… We cannot say that it will not encourage de-dollarisation, but it has not been done exclusively for de-dollarisation', Kolychev explained.

READ MORE: Russia May Stop Issuing Eurobonds Altogether in 2019 — Deputy Finance Minister

The statement was made after a source in the banking community told Sputnik that the Russian Finance Ministry had placed seven-year Eurobonds in the amount of 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) with a yield guidance of 3 percent.