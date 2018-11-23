Register
04:17 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman browses the site of US home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet in Berlin on April 28, 2016.

    Airbnb Faces Class Action Lawsuit in Israel over Settlement Delistings

    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Israeli hosts in the West Bank say the company’s decision to remove the settlements from the website is “outrageous discrimination.”

    A lawsuit has been filed against the Airbnb flat rental service, accusing the company of discrimination for delisting properties located in Israeli settlements on Palestinian soil.

    Airbnb has removed some 200 homes in the settlements, saying that "companies should not profit on lands where people have been displaced."

    The plaintiff, Ma'anit Rabinovich, from the West Bank settlement of Kida, who earns his living by providing guest room rentals, says that the Airbnb move "represents especially grave, offensive and outrageous discrimination."

    A section of the controversial Israeli barrier cuts beneath the West Bank refugee camp of Shuafat, October 31, 2014
    © REUTERS / Finbarr O'Reilly
    Israel Destroys Unlicensed Business Facilities in Palestinian Ref. Camp (VIDEO)
    Rabinovich's lawsuit, presented at Jerusalem District Court, claims some $2,573 in personal damages, according to a Reuters report. The lawsuit is class-action and would seek an as-yet-unspecified sum for others in the same situation.

    "The company's decision is in effect directed solely against Israeli citizens living in the settlements, the petitioner claims, and this is severe, especially outrageous discrimination," Rabinovich's lawyers said in a statement.

    "(It is) part of the long war being conducted by organizations (of which a clear majority are anti-Semitic) against the State of Israel in its entirety, and against Israelis living in settlements in particular," the statement claims.

    Most world powers view the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a violation of international law and as an occupation. Officials within the independent Palestinian state welcomed Airbnb's move.

    "Airbnb took a decision in the right direction to stop dealings with Israeli settlements, consistent with international legitimacy," Wasel Abu Youssef, a Palestine Liberation Organisation official, said in an interview.

    Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman
    © AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Former Israeli Minister Lieberman Says More Arab States Turn to Israel
    The company did not immediately respond to the lawsuit, Reuters reported. In an earlier statement emailed to the news agency on Tuesday, Chris Lehane, Airbnb's global head of policy and communications, said: "Israel is a special place and our over 22,000 hosts are special people who have welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests to Israel."

    "We understand that this is a hard and complicated issue and we appreciate everyone's perspective," he added.

    The company's decision to delist the Israeli settlements applies only to the West Bank, and does not apply to Israel or Golan Heights — a contested territory within neighboring Syria.

    Related:

    Russia Should Give Up Dollar in Mutual Payment Settlements - Deputy FM
    Israel's Defense Minister Vows New Settlements in Response to Terror Attacks
    US-Led Coalition Planes Strike Settlements in Syria, Killing Over 30 - Reports
    Al-Nusra Attack on Pro-Gov't Settlements in South Syria Repelled - Russian MoD
    Trump Urges Israel to 'Be Very Careful' With Building Settlements in West Bank
    Syrian Army Liberates Six Settlements in Hama Province - Source
    Likud Unanimously Supports Construction of Settlements in Disputed West Bank
    Syrian Army Liberates 8 Settlements in North of Hama Province - Source
    Saudi Arabia Releases Over 20 Corruption Detainees After Agreeing to Settlements
    Tags:
    Israeli settlements, lawsuit, Airbnb, West Bank, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse