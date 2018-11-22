Register
14:08 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The S-400 missile defence system.

    India to Make Payments in Rupees for Russian Air Defence System - Gov't Source

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 70

    The deal, which is estimated to cost around US $1.5 billion, would be India’s second-biggest defence contract with Russia following the S-400 deal concluded earlier this year. French and Swedish firms also bid to supply the Very-Short-Range Air Defence systems but Russia’s Rosoboroexport offered to do so for the lowest price.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India is planning to pay in rupees for Very-Short-Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) systems from Russia; the deal is likely to be concluded next year, a government official told Sputnik.

    The decision to pay the rupee equivalent of around US $1.5 billion for the defence systems was made to circumvent US sanctions against Russia which were launched under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    However, the two countries are hopeful that some other arrangement will also be available by the time the first instalment of the contract money would be made.

    An S-400 air defense missile system
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Growing Demand for Russia's S-400 is 'Message' to US - German Media
    Sources confirmed with Sputnik that the procurement of the Very-Short-Range Air Defence system was discussed during the 19th annual summit, held on October 5 in New Delhi.

    On Monday, Russia's Rosoboronexport was declared the winner of the restricted tender, which was floated in 2010 for the procurement of 5,185 missiles and associated equipment under the Indian Army's VSHORAD program.

    READ MORE: India Finalizes the Deal for Two Russian Frigates Off the Shelf for $950 Million

    MBDA of France and Saab of Sweden were also in the competition, but the Russian state company quoted the lowest price.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Russian-Indian Deal on S-400 Supplies Signed in Rubles - Deputy Prime Minister
    Sources told Sputnik that half of the acquisition will be supplied in ready-to-use form, while another 2,260 missiles will be supplied in complete or semi-knocked-down condition. Around 1,276 single and multi-launchers will be manufactured at India's state-owned defence unit as part of a technology transfer arrangement. Eventually, as many as 15,000 units may be procured at a later stage.

    The IGLA-S (SA-24) Very-Short-Range Air Defence unit is Russia's latest MANPADS weapon; it was offered to the Indian Army and ensures better performance than SA-18 missiles. The IGLA-S system is designed for use against visible targets as tactical aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, head-on or receding, and can be used despite the presence of natural (background) clutter and countermeasures.

    Related:

    India to Build Two Admiral Grigorovich Class Frigates Under ToT from Russia
    Russia's Igla Wins $1.5Bln Tender for Air Defence Systems in India - Source
    India Confident US Will Grant Waivers on S-400 Deal with Russia – Reports
    Hitting Where It Hurts: Why Russia, India and China Are Growing Non-Dollar Trade
    Tags:
    missile defence, national currencies, US sanctions, Defense Procurement, S-400, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse