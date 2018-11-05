Official: US Actions May Render Null OPEC Efforts to Prevent Oil Price Rise

"Unfortunately, US destructive actions on the international arena can render null the efforts that the oil-developing countries, signatories of the agreement [OPEC], make in order to prevent a new [oil] prices upsurge and market destabilization," Prikhodko said at a press briefing held ahead of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to China.
Prikhodko emphasized that Russia was sticking to the agreements that OPEC and a number of non-cartel oil producers reached in June in order to stabilize the oil market.
The US has been reintroducing sanctions on Iran after Washington pulled out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal, in May.
The OPEC presented in September its short- and mid-term forecasts, as well as for the period up to 2040, in its report World Oil Outlook 2040.
