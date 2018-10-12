Russian Central Bank Does Not Rule Out Key Rate May Rise Amid Sanctions

"We’ll be watching. I think that a decline is, to put it mildly, unlikely now. In principle, there are many factors for it to remain unchanged," Yudaeva said when asked which options the CBR was considering before the meeting.
According to CBR First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva, the bank will "still be looking at what information will be about inflation pressure, about the growth of inflation expectations."
"We will follow the situation, look what factors are and maybe for a raise," she said on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group.
READ MORE: Russian Central Bank Key Rate Policy Should Be More Rigid — Analysts
The central bank reacted by adopting a tough monetary policy and high interest rates with an emphasis on stemming inflation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)