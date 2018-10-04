Register
18:45 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks past the China National Convention Center, a venue of the upcoming Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 12, 2017

    Europeans Rally Around China's Silk Road Initiative, Urge Deeper Cooperation

    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    Business
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Delegates from across Europe addressed challenges and prospects for the Chinese-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in a summit on Monday, urging the European Union to adopt a common position on its development.

    Chinese delegates and analysts from France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland and Greece attended the Institute of International Affairs "China's Belt and Road Initiative, 500 Days After the 2017 Beijing Summit" seminar in Rome to discuss the projects current status and goals, Xinhua reported on Thursday. 

    "It is an initiative nobody can ignore, and it is interesting for any single country beyond the possible historical and geographical links to the ancient Silk Road," former Italian prime minister and foreign minister Paolo Gentiloni told audiences. 

    READ MORE: China and EU can Jointly Counter Protectionism — Former French Prime Minister 

    Gentiloni also urged attendees to "discuss the initiative's opportunities, advantages and conditions, without any ideological hostility", adding that the Belt and Road signified the largest investment plan and opportunity in the world. 

    "We need common investments and fair and free trade," he continued. "This is our commitment, and I am convinced such commitment would be made easier by a common EU attitude to the BRI." 

    The seminar reflected on prospects from Beijing's first Belt and Road Forum in May 2017, where delegates from nearly 30 countries attended.  

    "That forum produced 279 projects at the time," Chinese ambassador to Italy Li Ruiyu told audiences. "Now, some 265 of those projects have entered the operational stage, with an implementation of over 96 percent."  

    Former Greek finance minister Giorgos Papakonstantinou shared his countries experience with the BRI, stating that the EU should adopt a common approach to help EU countries address opportunities and concerns more comprehensively.  

    "China came to Greece when nobody else would," Papakonstantinou stated, citing large Chinese investments to Greece at the height of the financial crisis.  

    READ MORE: BRI Express: China, Belgium Sign Pact to Connect via Diamond Silk Road Railway 

    One such investment was Greece's largest and busiest harbor, Piraeus port, which has been managed by Chinese state-owned company COSCO Shipping since 2009 after Chinese and Greek officials inked a 35-year concessionary deal.  

    Italy's ‘China Task Force' 

    In order to facilitate continuous cooperation between China and Italy on a governmental, economic, and social level, Italian Ministry of Economic Development (MISE) launched the Task Force China initiative in August.  

    The organization was spearheaded by Italian deputy prime minister and minister for economic development Hon. Luigi di Maio alongside trade and foreign undersecretary of state Prof. Michele Gerarci. 

    The China Task Force followed a state visit by Italian president Sergio Mattarella in 2017 and will operate jointly with Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to develop a national strategy to strengthen economic and trade relationships with China, a press release stated.  

    READ MORE: How Chinese Investment is Conquering Europe, Driving the US From the Market 

    Undersecretary Geraci stated that China's ‘Made in China 2025' program provided indispensible technical knowledge, adding that "the time has come for Italy to seize these opportunities and ride the Chinese wave, rather than just standing there watching." 

    "In my ten years in China I have discovered that acting individually is a losing strategy with China: it is always more productive to coordinate a systemic approach," he continued.

    Related:

    BRI Express: China, Belgium Sign Pact to Connect via Diamond Silk Road Railway
    UK-EU Free Trade May Prompt Mini-TTIP With US, Joining China Silk Road – Journo
    New Belt and Road Initiative: China's Silk Road Challenged by US and Its Allies
    Budapest Summit: The Silk Road Comes to Europe
    Tags:
    China's influence, Belt and Road Initiative, New Silk Road, Belt and Road Initiative, Italian Ministry of Economic Development, Luigi Di Maio, Paolo Gentiloni, Rome, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse