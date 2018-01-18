Register
17:25 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Shipping containers are stacked on a ship in the port in Hamburg, Germany (File)

    How Chinese Investment is Conquering Europe, Driving the US From the Market

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Business
    Get short URL
    1120

    Chinese business is expanding its presence in the European market, as investors seek to take the leading role from their American counterparts. In recent years, Chinese investment in the European Union has surpassed $100 billion, including in infrastructure and other key sectors.

    Not Only Sea Ports

    In 2016, COSCO Shipping, which owns the world’s fourth-largest container shipping fleet, bough 51 percent of Greece’s biggest port in Piraeus for $342 million. The Chinese company won the bid over five rival companies, including the American investment company Cartesian Capital Group. The port’s new managing director, Fu Cheng Qiu, vowed to turn the port into one of the largest container hubs in the world.

    The following year, COSCO went on to buy a majority stake in Spain’s Noatum Port Holdings for $244 million and 100 percent of the container terminal in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge for $42 million. Earlier, COSCO Pacific Ltd. bought 35 percent of the Euromax terminal in Rotterdam.

    READ MORE: Planned EU-China Investment Agreement May Lead to Free Trade Deal — Merkel

    However, the most sensational deal was signed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) in July 2017. The company won the bid to build a new container terminal in Hamburg, one of Europe’s oldest ports. The Chinese consortium also owns Zhenhua Port Machinery Company (ZPMC), the world’s largest container machinery manufacturer. The new terminal in Hamburg will be able to accommodate ultra-large container vessels.

    "In each of these deals, the Chinese companies were rivaled by companies with American capital. This indicates that the European market favors Chinese investment more than money from American companies," Dmitry Abzalov, director of the Center for Strategic Communication, a think-tank, told RIA Novosti.

    In addition to sea ports, Chinese companies have been buying up other infrastructure facilities, including energy companies, power plants, chemical companies and airports.

    Exodus of American Companies?

    In 2016, Chinese direct investment in the European market increased nearly 22 times, to €35 billion from €1.6 billion in 2010, surpassing a total of €100 billion over 16 years, according to data from the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS).

    A security guard stands in front of the gate of the Center of Excellence on Nuclear Security in the State Nuclear Security Technology Center in Beijing, China, March 18, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    China Reaches Breakthrough in Global Nuclear Market
    In 2016, Chinese investors bought or bought shares in 309 European companies, including in Britain (23 percent), Germany (19 percent), Italy (13 percent), France (11 percent) and Finland (7 percent). However, the composition of Chinese investment in Europe has significantly changed in the past seven years; the influx of money into transport infrastructure has increased, as well as real property, the machine building industry and the automotive industry.

    At the same time, direct investment from the US in EU countries has been shrinking in recent years, dropping below €100 billion in 2012 and then by another two percent in 2013.

    "China is intensely building up its presence in Europe. This trend may not be very substantial for now due to the remaining dominance of American investors, but it cannot be ignored," said Alexei Portanskiy, a professor at the World Economy and International Affairs faculty of the National Research University Higher School of Economics.

    In addition to buying up companies in the European market, Chinese companies have also taken niches vacated by American investors. This trend is the most visible in the IT-industry, where companies such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have been under pressure from European authorities, who intend to tighten their taxation policy. Their market shares have been filled by Chinese IT companies, such as Huawei which has increased sales of its smartphones and other products in European markets.

    Changing Global Roles

    Many experts suggest that another major reason behind China’s economic expansion in Europe is the protectionist policy of the US President Donald Trump administration. His withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Paris climate agreement has resulted not only in decreased US involvement in global affairs but also prompted Beijing to take the leading role in these and other initiatives.

    "After last year, Washington announced its withdrawal from the Paris climate deal and the other countries held talks to work out a common position on the issue. As a result, the agreement is still in force, but without the US, and China now plays the major role, Abzalov said.

    His assumption was echoed by Portanskiy, who said that Trump’s policy is now resulting in protectionism, isolationism and leading to diminishing US involvement in projects and agreements initiated and developed under former President Barack Obama.

    READ MORE: US Block of Chinese Investment May Lead to Rising Int’l Protectionism – Scholars

    "The withdrawal from the TPP gave a fresh impetus to another global agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is backed by China and in which Beijing wants to play one of the leading roles," the analyst pointed out.

    The RCEP agreement will probably be signed this year. In addition, Beijing has also intensified its efforts to establish a free-trade area in the Asia-Pacific.

    Related:

    US Block of Chinese Investment May Lead to Rising Int’l Protectionism – Scholars
    Changes to US Fiscal, Monetary Policy Sows Doubt in China’s Domestic Investment
    Massive Investments Could Boost Innovation in China by Attracting Global Talent
    US Buffs Regulation Against Chinese Investment, Industry, and Technology
    Tags:
    infrastructure, business, investment, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), European Union, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok