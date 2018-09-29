Register
06:44 GMT +329 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US dollars

    US Inflation Drops Despite Rising Consumer Spending Amid Fed Hike

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Business
    Get short URL
    231

    The US economy continues to expand at a sustainable pace, albeit the most recent data point to a mild slowdown in consumer spending and inflation due to higher credit costs and a strong dollar dampening imports prices despite disruptions in global trade.

    Kristian Rouz — A new batch of US macroeconomic data suggests the Federal Reserve is likely to take an increasingly cautious policy stance towards the yearend. The ongoing rise in consumer spending has failed to translate into higher consumer prices despite a rise in fuel costs, whilst import prices remained steady despite tensions in international trade.

    According to a new report from the Commerce Department, consumer spending rose 0.3 percent in August after a 0.4 percent increase the previous month. Domestic consumption accounts for roughly 70 percent of US GDP, and the ongoing expansion suggests the broader economy is on track to expand more than 3 percent this year.

    "On balance, these data indicate a solid but slowing momentum in consumer spending growth in Q3, around 3.5 percent after a remarkable 3.8-percent advance in Q2. Our GDP tracker point to growth around 3.3 percent in Q3," Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics said.

    US consumers increased their spending on health care last month, which helped offset a slump in automobile and parts purchases.

    A separate report found orders for key capital goods dropped in August — pointing to a possibly slower overall business investment. Meanwhile, the US trade deficit has widened over the past few months, which could subtract percentage points from the third-quarter GDP reading.

    "Consumers aren't overdoing it," Russell Price of Detroit, Michigan-based Ameriprise Financial Inc. said. "The economy is growing at a solid rate but not at an overly strong pace that would otherwise induce inflation."

    U.S. Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C.
    © Wikipedia / Ed Brown
    US Labor Market Firms in August, Larger Wage Growth Points to Quicker Inflation
    The August increase in consumer spending was also the smallest in six months, as the nascent pickup in wage growth is still insufficient to provide a major and sustainable boost to household outlays.

    The Commerce Department also said effective household incomes rose 0.3 percent, which is below previous expectations. However, a slower-than-expected inflation was supportive to the growth of disposable incomes.

    Consumer prices rose just 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, and increased an annual 2.2 percent — slightly above the Fed's 2-percent inflation target. However, a slowdown in monthly inflation just ahead of the Fed's most recent interest rate hike earlier this week could suggest the central bank is likely to skip on substantial policy moves in the coming two months.

    Core inflation — excluding food and energy — rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in August, and less than 0.1 percent from the previous month.

    However, some economists say US inflation has the potential to gain momentum in the coming months, meaning the Federal Reserve would have to intensify its policy tightening.

    "The recently implemented tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese-made goods could temporarily add to inflation in the next few months, but should not lead to a long-run acceleration in inflation," Gus Faucher of PNC Financial Services Group said.

    The US economy expanded 4.2 percent in 2Q18, and the current projection for third-quarter growth ranges between 2.8 and 4 percent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the economy hadn't been affected by global trade tensions during the third quarter.

    Логотип китайской платежной системы UnionPay
    © Flickr/ Richard Bao
    France to Expand UnionPay Across Payment Systems, Boost Chinese Spending
    However, the overall trade war-related uncertainty could weigh on investor sentiment and hamper business spending.

    Powell also stressed that the Fed policy board expects inflation to remain at the 2 percent target "on a sustained basis," suggesting the ongoing supply-side reforms, deregulation, and rising infrastructure investment are providing a lasting boost to economic activity.

    Meanwhile, the looming realignment in global supply chains could drive the prices of imported goods in the US market, adding to the upside pressure on inflation. In order to offset possible gains in prices, the Fed said it would undertake several interest rate hikes next year.

    It is unclear whether the US central bank would move rates in December as some expected previously, as the data for August came in softer than expected.

    Overall, gradual improvements in the US economy continue amid lower taxes and higher incomes, which have pushed consumer confidence to its 18-year high.

    Related:

    Record-Breaking: Man Utd Spending Almost $400 Million Per Year on Player Wages
    Man Demands Compensation After Spending Years in Jail For Lookalike’s Crime
    British-Built Weapons Symbol of Ministry Zest to Beef Up Defense Spending
    US 2019 Defense Spending Bill Focuses on Countering Russia, China
    US Defense Spending Bill: Trump Delays F-35 Sale to Turkey as Tensions Rise
    US Congress Passes $716Bln Defense Spending Bill for 2019
    Tags:
    finance, inflation, economy, US Commerce Department, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse