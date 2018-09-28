Register
21:06 GMT +328 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin

    India's Largest Bitcoin Exchange Shuts Down Following Bank Account Freeze

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Cryptocurrency exchanges in India have been under immense pressure since April this year when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cracked down on the ecosystem, asking all the financial institutions of the country “not to deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling virtual currencies.”

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Zebpay, one of India's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the closure of all its services on Friday. Zebpay said that due to the prohibition imposed by the country's central bank on cryptocurrency exchanges from opening bank accounts, it is unable to sustain the business anymore.

    READ MORE: India Bans Banks, Financial Institutions from Dealing With VCs including Bitcoin

    "Despite regulatory and banking problems along our journey, we continued to look for solutions as we did not want India to miss the bus of digital assets that power the public blockchain. However, the recent past has been extremely difficult," Zebpay said in a statement.

    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Iran Legalizes Cryptomining, Moves Toward National Cryptocurrency
    Zebpay has announced that it is suspending all its activities from September 28, thereby canceling all unexecuted crypto-to-crypto orders and credit coins/tokens back to its customers' Zebpay wallets. No new orders will be accepted until further notice, it added. 

    Nevertheless, the Zebpay wallet will continue to work even after the exchange closes down. "You are free to deposit and withdraw coins/tokens into your wallet," the crypto firm added.

    "The curb on bank accounts has crippled our and our customer's ability to transact business meaningfully. At this point, we are unable to find a reasonable way to conduct the cryptocurrency exchange business," Zebpay's statement further read.

    READ MORE: Indian Techies Riding the Blockchain Wave, With or Without Cryptocurrencies

    India's cryptocurrency exchanges had filed a case in the Supreme Court of India against the RBI order and other government agencies seeking direction to continue their operations. The Supreme Court is yet to issue a ruling on the matter. 

    Related:

    UK Crypto-Assets Under More Scrutiny & Needs 'Urgent Regulation' - MPs
    Thai Police Suspect Russian Expat of Organizing $20 Mln Crypto Fraud - Reports
    S Korean Firm Reportedly in Hot Water Over Russian 'Treasure Ship' Crypto Scam
    Crypto To Go, McDonald's Launches Own MacCoin Currency
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, court case, hearing, ban, Supreme Court of India, Reserve Bank of India, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse