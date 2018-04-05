Register
17:14 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin

    India Bans Banks, Financial Institutions from Dealing With VCs including Bitcoin

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Indian banks and financial institutions regulated by the country’s central bank have been given three months time to completely stop providing services to customers and other entities dealing with virtual currencies.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a major crackdown on cryptocurrency trading, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday banned all the banks and financial institutions from dealing with virtual currencies including Bitcoins.

    "In view of the associated risks, it has been decided that, with immediate effect, entities regulated by RBI shall not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling VCs (virtual currencies)," the RBI said in a statement.

    READ MORE: India Proposes Law to Tighten Noose on Ponzi Schemes; ICOs May Take a Hit

    The RBI has asked all the financial institutions who are presently providing service related to virtual currencies to wind up such services in the next three months.

    "We have decided to ring-fence the RBI regulated entities from the risk of dealing with entities associated with virtual currencies. They are required to stop having a business relationship with the entities dealing with virtual currencies forthwith and unwind the existing relationship within a period of three months," BP Kanungo, the deputy governor of RBI, said.   

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    'Bitcoin Gift Vouchers': a New Craze in India
    The step has been taken following several stern warning issued by the RBI last year to investors about the risks associated with such schemes. The Indian finance ministry had also warned investors while comparing the virtual currencies with "Ponzi schemes."

    Earlier in February this year, India's tax authorities had asked cryptocurrency investors across the country to pay taxes on their earnings or else face the music. India's Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said on February 6 that actions would be taken against those who tried to conceal incomes from crypto assets.

    READ MORE: Indian Gov't Vows to Weed Out Cryptocurrencies From India

    Nonetheless, the RBI on Thursday said that it recognizes the importance of blockchain technology and is now mulling possibilities of having a central bank-backed digital currency.

    "We recognize that the blockchain technology or the distributed ledger technology that lies beneath the virtual currencies has potential benefits for financial inclusion and enhancing the efficiency of the financial system and we also believe that they should be exploited for the benefits of the economy," BP Kanungo added.

    The RBI has constituted an interdepartmental group to provide guidance on the same. The report will be submitted by the end of June 2018.

    Related:

    What Gifto Virtual Currency Has in Store for Us All
    $170 Million Worth of Virtual Currency Goes Missing From Italian Exchange
    Coincheck Theft: Virtual Currency Girls Go Broke But Stand By Cryptocurrency
    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Tags:
    Ponzi scheme, cryptocurrencies, financial center, banks, regulations, taxes, Reserve Bank of India, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse