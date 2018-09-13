Eastern Economic Forum Brings Dozens of Multibillion Deals to Russia - Trutnev

“These are not the final figures … A total of 100 business events were held on the sidelines of the forum, in which 6,002 delegates took part … As of today, 175 agreements worth of 2.9 trillion rubles have been signed,” Trutnev said.
Meanwhile, the international transport corridors in Russia’s Far East have become key discussion points during recent bilateral meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Russia hopes the proposed transport networks of railways and highways could become a viable logistic network that would facilitate trade routes between Asia and Europe.
Moreover, Russian President has held a meeting with 26 representatives of foreign business circles at the EEF. In particular, the participants of the meeting included eight Japanese entrepreneurs, nine Chinese businesspeople and two South Korean representatives, along with representatives from Australia, Austria, Cayman Islands, Denmark, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden.
The fourth EEF kicked off on Tuesday and will last through Thursday on Russky Island in Vladivostok.
