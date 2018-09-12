Russia, China Discuss Joint Development of Overseas NPP Projects - Rosatom

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation Rosatom has held initial discussions with its Chinese partners on potential projects to jointly build nuclear power plants in third states, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.

"The discussions have started. The talks are on the initial stage," Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier this year, Rosatom state nuclear corporation Deputy Director General Nikolay Spassky has said that Russia and China would work together on global markets of uranium production.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev Rosatom Begins Construction of 2nd Unit of Bangladesh’s First Nuke Power Plant

In August, OKBM Afrikantov nuclear engineering company, a subsidiary of Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom, has said that it would carry out examination of China's future pilot CFR-600 fast-neutron nuclear reactor, supply key equipment, train personnel and assist in the reactor's construction.

In June, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Nur Bekri, the head of the Chinese National Energy Administration, signed four accords on the construction of new units of nuclear power plants (NPP) in China. In particular, the sides signed framework agreements on construction of the Xudapu NPP units, as well as Units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan NPP.

READ MORE: Russia, Saudi Arabia Sign Road Map on Nuclear Power Peaceful Usage

In 2017, China offered Russia to cooperate in construction of a pilot CFR-600 fast-neutron nuclear reactor in China. In December 2017, China began construction of this reactor. On June 8, the two countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on construction of the CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor in China and a framework contract on supplies of equipment and services for the CFR-600 project.

The fourth Eastern Economic Forum kicked off on Tuesday and will last through Thursday on the island of Russky in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

READ MORE: RDIF, China Shandong Hi-Speed Group to Invest in Russia Far East Highways