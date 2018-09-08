Register
19:25 GMT +308 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C.

    US Labor Market Firms in August, Larger Wage Growth Points to Quicker Inflation

    © Wikipedia / Ed Brown
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US unemployment is gradually declining and hiring is on the rise, translating into a modest pickup in salaries and wages – albeit some experts say last month’s gains are still insufficient to support a greater acceleration in the broader economy.

    Kristian Rouz — The pace of US job creation gained momentum last month as a result of quicker GDP growth in the second quarter and labor shortages across several sectors of the economy. Lower unemployment and higher demand for skilled workers pushed average wage gains up nationwide, however, the redistribution of these gains were uneven, with some industries lagging behind.

    According to a new report from the Labor Department, the US economy is running out of available workforce, with the unemployment rate falling to its lowest since 2001 and wage growth hitting its fastest since 2009. The report suggested that the US is likely bracing for a spike in inflation and yet another hike in Fed interest rates.

    A view of the Federal Reserve
    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Federal Reserve Officials Hint at Change in Methodology, Policy-Setting
    Unemployment dropped to 3.85 percent in August, compared to 3.87 percent the previous month, the Labor Department said. Meanwhile, the labor participation rate dropped to 62.7 percent last month from 62.9 percent in July — suggesting that a significant share of the working-age population is still not seeking employment.

    Economists say the ongoing decline in unemployment rate was inspired by the $1.5-trillion tax cuts implemented by the GOP and President Donald Trump last December. Additionally, economic deregulation and an increase in corporate profits allowed private-sector companies to ramp up their workforce investment, producing modest gains in wages.

    READ MORE: Washington Uses the Dollar When It Wants to Punish a Country — Lavrov

    US salaries and wages rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in August.

    "With the tax cuts and spending increases creating a sugar high, there is little reason to expect labor demand to moderate over the rest of this year or even in the first half of next," Joel Naroff of Holland, Penn.-based Naroff Economic Advisors said.

    FILE - In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo, United States Trade Representative-nominee Robert Lighthizer, foreground, looks at documents during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US to Restart NAFTA Talks With Canada Next Week
    However, August figures are seen as hardly driving a substantial increase in disposable incomes of American households. US wage growth hasn't exceeded 3 percent since the Great Recession, whilst the rising consumer prices, elevated costs of credit and healthcare — as well as broader inflation — could effectively offset these gains.

    Despite the upbeat figures, there is still some concern lingering over the path of economic rebound in the US. According to Shadowstats, its broadest measure of US unemployment decreased to 21.2 percent in August from 21.3 percent the previous month — the figures reflect those formally outside of the labor participation pool, yet supposedly seeking employment in one form or another.

    Meanwhile, the US economy added 201,000 non-farm jobs last month, posting a 95th consecutive month of gains — the longest period of expansion on the record.

    READ MORE: Looming $200bn US Tariffs on China to Hurt American Consumers First — Report

    "The job market is hot. Employers are aggressively competing to hold on to their existing workers and to find new ones. Small businesses are struggling the most in this competition, as they increasingly can't fill open positions," Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics said.

    Cyber space
    CC0
    Tech Giants Testify to Congress as ‘Five Eyes’ Demands Access to Encrypted Data
    The Labor Department also reported gains in health care and transportation sector employment — albeit the highest demand for workers has been recorded in the oil-producing states of Texas, North Dakota and New Mexico.

    Analysts have expressed concern at the still modest gains in worker compensation despite the accelerating GDP, rising inflation and a tighter labor market. Hourly pay only gained 2.7 percent year-on-year — whilst historically, the figure was up to 4 percent at unemployment levels this low.

    The Trump administration said salaries and wages have risen quicker this year than the official data show; however, some experts doubt it.

    "Wages aren't yet rising fast enough to scare the Fed, but (there is) the expectation that further gains are in the pipeline, given the lag from falling unemployment," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said. "Unemployment was unchanged in August, but the monthly data are very erratic and the trend is still falling."

    READ MORE: 'Trump Sees Trade as Game in Which a Country Wins and a Country Loses' — Prof

    All this suggests that the US economy is very gradually shifting gears towards a quicker and a more balanced expansion. As of now, structural discrepancies and unequal growth across various sectors of the economy are still weighing on the supply-side expansion, holding back any visible gains in household incomes and consumer demand — the key drivers of US GDP growth. 

    Related:

    US Sanctions on Russian Energy Firms May Stem From LNG Export Rivalry - Analysts
    EU Firms Free to Decide on Activities in Iran Amid US Sanctions - EU Commission
    Tightening the Screws: How US-China Trade War Backfired on American Firms
    EU Firms Likely to Cut Ties With Iran Despite Bloc's Bids to Thwart US Sanctions
    Tags:
    job, salaries, economy, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse