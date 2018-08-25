US Brothel Offers to Automatically Tape Sex Via Amazon’s Alexa - Reports

If clients really want to keep the memory of their saucy experience within the walls of a love palace, they are now welcome to do so, and, literally, upon their word.

A licensed Nevada brothel, known as Sheri's Ranch, has kitted out a fully-automated sex tape room, powered by a standard voice control, namely Amazon’s Alexa, The Sun reported.

Developers perhaps picked and chose a variety of purposes for the voice assistant to fulfill, but hardly did they intend her to join the staff of a notorious brothel.

Punters there are required to say "Alexa, begin the porn star experience" as loud as they can, and the show will kick off with the sex tape room materializing in a split second. The voice impulse automatically sends window shades down, turning the lights — and most importantly, cameras, all the four of them, on.

"It's our most innovative offering yet," The Sun cited Dena, the brothel's madam as saying.

"No film crew, no post production, just the client and his courtesan-of-choice directing – and starring in – their very own sex tape."

A computer linked up to the Amazon system randomly chooses which camera angles to exploit, most likely depending on which part of the room the “raunchy antics” are being unfurled.

Once the show is over, the computer will automatically edit a video and store it on an SD card, which punters may lovingly keep as a sweet, or not so sweet, memory.