18:33 GMT +323 August 2018
    Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018

    China Files Lawsuit With WTO Against New US Tariffs - Commerce Ministry

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Business
    The US and China both have imposed reciprocal tariffs on a combined $100 billion in products since July, with more restrictions coming.

    "On August 23, China filed a lawsuit with the WTO in connection with the introduction of tariffs on Chinese goods worth $16 billion," the Chinese trade department said in a statement.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Vows to Challenge US Import Tariffs at WTO
    The lawsuit was filed on the same day that the US imposed new duties on a number of Chinese goods worth $16 billion.

    A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce noted that the US decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods was "holding its domestic laws above international laws" and "very unreasonable."

    READ MORE: Why Neither US Tariffs, Nor Sanctions Can Stop China's Bullet Trains

    Chinese workers stand on a pier before a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 13, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    China's Energy Imports From US Could Be Substituted by Supplies From Russia - Analysts
    The White House has so far introduced high duties against $34 billion in Chinese imports; fueling tit-for-tat measures targeting US liquefied gas and a number of iconic American goods, like bourbon.

    The trade row between Washington and Beijing erupted in March after US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pledged to fix the US trade deficit with China, announced high tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

    Since then, China and the United States have imposed several rounds of import duties on each other.

